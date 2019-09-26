Today’s Headlines
- More about federal EPA move to punish CA for bad air (The Root, Time)
- Trump administration move to revoke CA’s emissions authority is “a devastating failure of leadership” (Project-Syndicate)
- Marin Assemblymember wants to start a conversation about the future of the Richmond Bridge (Marin Independent Journal)
- Bike Palo Alto plans a big tenth Anniversary bike ride this Sunday (Palo Alto Online)
- Climate protest blocked streets in downtown S.F. yesterday (SF Chronicle)
- In Australia, someone just went ahead and painted a pedestrian crossing (Yahoo News)
- A.B. 5 only solves part of a huge problem (Capitol Weekly)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF