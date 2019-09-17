Today’s Headlines

A pedestrian dies every 90 minutes in the U.S. – low-income areas are the hardest hit (LA Times)

Federal transportation policy is undermining any progress on climate (Transportation for America)

The rules of transportation design need to be reframed (Curbed)

Partnership forms to help bring high speed rail to L.A. (Global Railway Review)

Lucerne to hold workshop to discuss ways to improve walking, biking, and transit along Hwy 20 (Lake County News)

Why California is standing firm against Trump on auto emissions (e360)

CA approves funding for clean transportation (NGT News)

Paris plans to offer subsidies for e-bikes (DW)

Consumer group charges infrastructure fees on EVs are “punitive” (Planetizen)

Waymo’s autonomous taxis provided more than 4,000 trips in the pilot’s first month in CA (TechCrunch)

