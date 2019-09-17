Today’s Headlines

  • A pedestrian dies every 90 minutes in the U.S. – low-income areas are the hardest hit (LA Times)
  • Federal transportation policy is undermining any progress on climate (Transportation for America)
  • The rules of transportation design need to be reframed (Curbed)
  • Partnership forms to help bring high speed rail to L.A. (Global Railway Review)
  • Lucerne to hold workshop to discuss ways to improve walking, biking, and transit along Hwy 20 (Lake County News)
  • Why California is standing firm against Trump on auto emissions (e360)
  • CA approves funding for clean transportation (NGT News)
  • Paris plans to offer subsidies for e-bikes (DW)
  • Consumer group charges infrastructure fees on EVs are “punitive” (Planetizen)
  • Waymo’s autonomous taxis provided more than 4,000 trips in the pilot’s first month in CA (TechCrunch)

