Today’s Headlines

E-bike vouchers bill signed by Governor Newsom (CalBike)

A timeline of Caltrans’ efforts to derail the Complete Streets bill (California Walks)

U.S. Justice department launches antitrust investigation into automakers who agreed to California’s air quality rules (Reuters)

Trump challenges California on its authority to set those rules (CBS)

Electric buses: challenges and opportunities (Palo Alto Online)

Which is faster in the city: Bikes or cabs? (Bicycling)

The Wiggle is older than bikes (SF Gate)

Crookedest street could get a toll (KTLA)

Bay Area to eliminate cash tolls (Modesto Bee)

Legislative scramble as the end of the session looms (LA Times)

