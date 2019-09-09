Today’s Headlines

  • E-bike vouchers bill signed by Governor Newsom (CalBike)
  • A timeline of Caltrans’ efforts to derail the Complete Streets bill (California Walks)
  • U.S. Justice department launches antitrust investigation into automakers who agreed to California’s air quality rules (Reuters)
  • Trump challenges California on its authority to set those rules (CBS)
  • Electric buses: challenges and opportunities (Palo Alto Online)
  • Which is faster in the city: Bikes or cabs? (Bicycling)
  • The Wiggle is older than bikes (SF Gate)
  • Crookedest street could get a toll (KTLA)
  • Bay Area to eliminate cash tolls (Modesto Bee)
  • Legislative scramble as the end of the session looms (LA Times)

