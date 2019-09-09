Today’s Headlines
- E-bike vouchers bill signed by Governor Newsom (CalBike)
- A timeline of Caltrans’ efforts to derail the Complete Streets bill (California Walks)
- U.S. Justice department launches antitrust investigation into automakers who agreed to California’s air quality rules (Reuters)
- Trump challenges California on its authority to set those rules (CBS)
- Electric buses: challenges and opportunities (Palo Alto Online)
- Which is faster in the city: Bikes or cabs? (Bicycling)
- The Wiggle is older than bikes (SF Gate)
- Crookedest street could get a toll (KTLA)
- Bay Area to eliminate cash tolls (Modesto Bee)
- Legislative scramble as the end of the session looms (LA Times)
