Today’s Headlines
- How an e-bike changed my life (New York Times)
- UCLA scooter, ebike pilot will limit speeds in certain areas. Can we do this with cars?
- Trump’s ham-handed attempt to roll back auto efficiency rules is falling into disarray (New York Times)
- Carmakers don’t want the rollback (SF Chronicle)
- Waze allows untrained, anonymous amateurs to turn quiet streets into traffic sewers (Los Angeles Magazine)
- Lack of housing is contributing to very long commutes (Sacramento Bee)
- Transportation funding allocations: Over $1 billion for projects statewide (Lake County News)
- including two projects in Santa Barbara (Santa Ynez Valley News)
- Private funding to build freeway overcrossing for wildlife survival (LA Times)
