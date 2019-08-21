Today’s Headlines

  • How an e-bike changed my life (New York Times)
  • UCLA scooter, ebike pilot will limit speeds in certain areas. Can we do this with cars?
  • Trump’s ham-handed attempt to roll back auto efficiency rules is falling into disarray (New York Times)
  • Waze allows untrained, anonymous amateurs to turn quiet streets into traffic sewers (Los Angeles Magazine)
  • Lack of housing is contributing to very long commutes (Sacramento Bee)
  • Transportation funding allocations: Over $1 billion for projects statewide (Lake County News)
  • Private funding to build freeway overcrossing for wildlife survival (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF