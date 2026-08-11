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Tuesday’s Headlines

Another big link of stacks covering everything from yesterday's presser to defend the coast to Fresno's ballot measure fiasco, to gas stations in San Diego
10:13 AM PDT on August 11, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Image: Damien Newton
  • CA Pushes Back at Trump’s Coastal Overreach (ABC7, CBS2)
  • Legislature’s Last Dance with Newsom…What to Do About Cap-and-Trade (KQED)
  • Columnist Suggests Cutting CAHSR Allocation from Cap-and-Trade to Fund Transit (CalMatters)
  • State Updates Rules for Lower Speeds in School Zones (SacBee)
  • Fresno Supes’ Last Chance to Fix Transpo. Tax Failure Is Today (Fresnoland)
  • Good Chance Measure’s Fate Will Be Decided in Court (Fresno Bee)
  • Campaign to Build a BART Station for San Antonio (Oaklandside)
  • Bay Area Transportation Plan (KALW)
  • Bay Area Transit Funding Measures (VoiceofSF)
  • San Diego Council Ignores Safety Rules for Gas Station (Voice of SD)
  • Malibu Urges Action on Eroding PCH (SMDP)
  • Did Outside Lands Transit Plans Work? (SFChron)
  • Bike Lanes Induce Biking (Momentum)
  • Planetizen Is Running a Three-Part Series on Traffic Congestion

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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Photo of Damien Newton
Damien Newton

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