Today’s Headlines
- Trump’s rollback of clean car rules will cost money and increase emissions (Forbes)
- Celebrating a tiny bike shop in Orange County (Orange County Register)
- San Luis Obispo loses two bike shops in a single week (Tribune)
- Uber wants to take over all your transportation choices (NY Times)
- L.A. is getting serious about getting rid of parking minimums (LA Times)
- A Business Improvement District is trying to skirt city government to make its own homeless-free plaza in Oakland (KQED)
- Video: Caltrans celebrates project to widen Highway 5 (YouTube)
- L.A.’s new City Forest Officer will plant thousands of trees (Smart Cities Dive)
- City of Ontario gets funding for active transportation improvements near schools (Inland Empire.US)
- One more disaster for journalism and public information: Governing magazine to close down
- PPIC poll: Californians want policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- How the scrap-and-replace program gets gas guzzling, polluting cars off the road (CBS)
- Climate change is making the housing crisis worse (Scientific American)
