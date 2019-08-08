Today’s Headlines

  • Trump’s rollback of clean car rules will cost money and increase emissions (Forbes)
  • Celebrating a tiny bike shop in Orange County (Orange County Register)
  • San Luis Obispo loses two bike shops in a single week (Tribune)
  • Uber wants to take over all your transportation choices (NY Times)
  • L.A. is getting serious about getting rid of parking minimums (LA Times)
  • A Business Improvement District is trying to skirt city government to make its own homeless-free plaza in Oakland (KQED)
  • Video: Caltrans celebrates project to widen Highway 5 (YouTube)
  • L.A.’s new City Forest Officer will plant thousands of trees (Smart Cities Dive)
  • City of Ontario gets funding for active transportation improvements near schools (Inland Empire.US)
  • One more disaster for journalism and public information: Governing magazine to close down
  • PPIC poll: Californians want policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions
  • How the scrap-and-replace program gets gas guzzling, polluting cars off the road (CBS)
  • Climate change is making the housing crisis worse (Scientific American)

