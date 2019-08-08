Today’s Headlines

Trump’s rollback of clean car rules will cost money and increase emissions (Forbes)

Celebrating a tiny bike shop in Orange County (Orange County Register)

San Luis Obispo loses two bike shops in a single week (Tribune)

Uber wants to take over all your transportation choices (NY Times)

L.A. is getting serious about getting rid of parking minimums (LA Times)

A Business Improvement District is trying to skirt city government to make its own homeless-free plaza in Oakland (KQED)

Video: Caltrans celebrates project to widen Highway 5 (YouTube)

L.A.’s new City Forest Officer will plant thousands of trees (Smart Cities Dive)

City of Ontario gets funding for active transportation improvements near schools (Inland Empire.US)

One more disaster for journalism and public information: Governing magazine to close down

PPIC poll: Californians want policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions

How the scrap-and-replace program gets gas guzzling, polluting cars off the road (CBS)

Climate change is making the housing crisis worse (Scientific American)

