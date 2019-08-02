Today’s Headlines

  • Paris is burning: Surviving extreme heat in a big city (Guardian)
  • A small city in Ontario downsizes its fire engines instead of obstructing safer street design (Treehugger)
  • Getting electric vehicles to pay a share of road maintenance (Planetizen)
  • Maybe you should stop flying? (Vox)
  • We have to price carbon (City Observatory)
  • In bankruptcy, PG&E renegotiates contracts with solar, wind energy providers; won’t abandon CA’s clean energy goals (Sacramento Bee)
  • Gentrification and displacement are not the same (City Observatory)

