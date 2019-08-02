Today’s Headlines
- Paris is burning: Surviving extreme heat in a big city (Guardian)
- A small city in Ontario downsizes its fire engines instead of obstructing safer street design (Treehugger)
- Getting electric vehicles to pay a share of road maintenance (Planetizen)
- Maybe you should stop flying? (Vox)
- We have to price carbon (City Observatory)
- In bankruptcy, PG&E renegotiates contracts with solar, wind energy providers; won’t abandon CA’s clean energy goals (Sacramento Bee)
- Gentrification and displacement are not the same (City Observatory)
