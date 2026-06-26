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Friday’s Headlines

Transit funding, high-speed rail, Gas Station collusion, mileage charges, HLA
9:44 AM PDT on June 26, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • More on Transit Funding in California (Politico)
  • CAHSRA Enters “Build Phase” (Railway Supply)
  • More on Collusion Lawsuit for CA Gas Stations (OC Register)
  • Vehicle Weight Could Play Into Mileage Charge That Would Replace Gas Tax (Daily News)
  • Bay Area Needs Regional Measure (CBSLocal)
  • Judge Rules Against Linton in HLA Lawsuit Injunction Against Metro Project (LAist)
  • Encinitas Will Rip Out Protected Bikeway (NBC San Diego)
  • Toll Lanes Hacked Near Sacramento (SacBee)
  • Fresno Councilmembers Get Parking Tickets, Freak Out (Fresno Bee)
  • Who to Blame When AV’s Crash? (Texas Monthly)
  • Kids Sit Out of Windows of Waymo, Waymo Doesn’t Respond to Complaints (LAT)
  • Free Street Parking: a Subsidy for Wealthy Car Owners. (Vital City)
  • Wait, the Pony Express Is Still Running? (SacBee)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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