Today’s Headlines
- Why the argument over ownership of mobility data is both silly and essential (Forbes)
- New York Times sees climate change fight as a race between California and New York
- California cities grapple with a disappearing coastline (LA Times)
- First Volvo electric truck expected to debut this year in California (Freight Waves)
- Budget is a baby step towards solving housing crisis (Times of San Diego)
- Rising student enrollment at universities in Berkeley, Stanford brings housing, other issues to host cities (SF Chronicle)
- Bay Area homeless counts show sharp rise (SF Chronicle)
- Some homeless need a parking space (The Conversation)
