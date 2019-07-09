Today’s Headlines

  • Why the argument over ownership of mobility data is both silly and essential (Forbes)
  • New York Times sees climate change fight as a race between California and New York
  • California cities grapple with a disappearing coastline (LA Times)
  • First Volvo electric truck expected to debut this year in California (Freight Waves)
  • Budget is a baby step towards solving housing crisis (Times of San Diego)
  • Rising student enrollment at universities in Berkeley, Stanford brings housing, other issues to host cities (SF Chronicle)
  • Bay Area homeless counts show sharp rise (SF Chronicle)
  • Some homeless need a parking space (The Conversation)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF