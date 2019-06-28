Today’s Headlines
- Cities will face fines if they don’t meet their housing goals (Sacramento Bee)
- Google will now predict how crowded your train might be (The Verge)
- BART says air compressor caused breakdown of new trainset (SF Chronicle)
- LA transit is losing riders (LA Times)
- How California transportation can move towards electrification (Environmental Defense Fund)
- CA, Canada to work together on clean transportation (Green Car Congress)
- An inspiring story of redemption via bike (Teton Gravity)
- Fontana seeks federal funds for transportation improvements (Herald News)
- That first California freeway? It was planned as a cycleway (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF