Today’s Headlines

  • Cities will face fines if they don’t meet their housing goals (Sacramento Bee)
  • Google will now predict how crowded your train might be (The Verge)
  • BART says air compressor caused breakdown of new trainset (SF Chronicle)
  • LA transit is losing riders (LA Times)
  • How California transportation can move towards electrification (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • CA, Canada to work together on clean transportation (Green Car Congress)
  • An inspiring story of redemption via bike (Teton Gravity)
  • Fontana seeks federal funds for transportation improvements (Herald News)
  • That first California freeway? It was planned as a cycleway (Curbed)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF