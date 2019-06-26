Today’s Headlines
- Transit in Stanislaus County is free through July–including connections to BART, ACE (Turlock Journal)
- Downtown LA bus-only lane moves sixty buses an hour (Curbed)
- Fresno report claims “no unmet transportation needs” because it says so (San Joaquin Valley Sun)
- Santa Clara Valley’s public transportation is expensive and inefficient, says grand jury (Fox)
- Minimum wage workers can’t afford housing anywhere in U.S. (US News)
- What happens when you legalize fourplexes: Forty years on (Sightline)
- Caltrans agreed to pay for chief’s San Diego-to-Sacramento commute (Sacramento Bee)
- Passenger live-tweets a BART evacuation from a new trainset (SFGate)
- Why can’t California pass housing reform legislation? (Curbed)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF