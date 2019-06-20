Today’s Headlines

Stop thinking electric cars will save us: there are not enough resources in the world to build them (Treehugger)

Petaluma gears up to fight about a road diet (yawn) (Petaluma 360)

Bay Area considers a $100-billion transportation tax measure (Mercury News)

Long Beach releases Climate Action and Adaptation plan (Long Beach Press Telegram)

Davis residents demand free parking (Davisite)

National transportation policy is a rudderless ship sailing off into oblivion (Transportation for America)

The percent of U.S. cities dedicated to single-family homes–it’s very high in San Jose and L.A. (NY Times)

Shifting from LOS to VMT would save time and money (State Smart Transportation Initiative)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF