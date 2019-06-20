Today’s Headlines

  • Stop thinking electric cars will save us: there are not enough resources in the world to build them (Treehugger)
  • Petaluma gears up to fight about a road diet (yawn) (Petaluma 360)
  • Bay Area considers a $100-billion transportation tax measure (Mercury News)
  • Long Beach releases Climate Action and Adaptation plan (Long Beach Press Telegram)
  • Davis residents demand free parking (Davisite)
  • National transportation policy is a rudderless ship sailing off into oblivion (Transportation for America)
  • The percent of U.S. cities dedicated to single-family homes–it’s very high in San Jose and L.A. (NY Times)
  • Shifting from LOS to VMT would save time and money (State Smart Transportation Initiative)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF