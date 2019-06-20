Today’s Headlines
- Stop thinking electric cars will save us: there are not enough resources in the world to build them (Treehugger)
- Petaluma gears up to fight about a road diet (yawn) (Petaluma 360)
- Bay Area considers a $100-billion transportation tax measure (Mercury News)
- Long Beach releases Climate Action and Adaptation plan (Long Beach Press Telegram)
- Davis residents demand free parking (Davisite)
- National transportation policy is a rudderless ship sailing off into oblivion (Transportation for America)
- The percent of U.S. cities dedicated to single-family homes–it’s very high in San Jose and L.A. (NY Times)
- Shifting from LOS to VMT would save time and money (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
