San Rafael opens Grand Avenue bike-pedestrian bridge (Marin Independent Journal)

East Palo Alto gets a new pedestrian bridge too (Fox)

The problem with giving a dumb award: Some people want more, and this idea jeopardizes a long-promised bike connection (Marin Independent Journal)

Here’s another dumb award, this one for some truly terrible bike infrastructure (Americas Transportation Awards)

In contrast, some beautiful bike projects to feast your eyes upon (Fast Company)

New BART cars to be built locally (ABC7)

LA Times grouses that cap-and-trade should not be used for clean water

Clean water is a fundamental right; long term solutions are needed (NRDC)

Instead of helping people directly, welfare funding goes to programs that preach at them–in particular black people (The Atlantic)

