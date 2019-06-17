Today’s Headlines
- San Rafael opens Grand Avenue bike-pedestrian bridge (Marin Independent Journal)
- East Palo Alto gets a new pedestrian bridge too (Fox)
- The problem with giving a dumb award: Some people want more, and this idea jeopardizes a long-promised bike connection (Marin Independent Journal)
- Here’s another dumb award, this one for some truly terrible bike infrastructure (Americas Transportation Awards)
- In contrast, some beautiful bike projects to feast your eyes upon (Fast Company)
- New BART cars to be built locally (ABC7)
- LA Times grouses that cap-and-trade should not be used for clean water
- Clean water is a fundamental right; long term solutions are needed (NRDC)
- Instead of helping people directly, welfare funding goes to programs that preach at them–in particular black people (The Atlantic)
