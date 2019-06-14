Today’s Headlines

  • Cities are trying to fight climate change, but they wildly underestimate emissions (Curbed)
  • All around the world, people are creating and enjoying open streets for people (TheCityFix)
  • This urban guerrilla design is in your face: a parklet right on top of a row of parked cars (Fast Company)
  • So, you’d like a neighborhood grocery store (Strong Towns)
  • What happened to the “100 Resilient Cities” initiative (CityLab)
  • CA cities are tops in terms of inflation risk, because housing (LA Times)
  • International investors in U.S. sprawl are mad because they hoped to make huge returns (Bloomberg)
  • Climate change might make Siberia a nice place to live (Grist)

