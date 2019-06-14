Today’s Headlines

Cities are trying to fight climate change, but they wildly underestimate emissions (Curbed)

All around the world, people are creating and enjoying open streets for people (TheCityFix)

This urban guerrilla design is in your face: a parklet right on top of a row of parked cars (Fast Company)

So, you’d like a neighborhood grocery store (Strong Towns)

What happened to the “100 Resilient Cities” initiative (CityLab)

CA cities are tops in terms of inflation risk, because housing (LA Times)

International investors in U.S. sprawl are mad because they hoped to make huge returns (Bloomberg)

Climate change might make Siberia a nice place to live (Grist)

