Today’s Headlines
- Cities are trying to fight climate change, but they wildly underestimate emissions (Curbed)
- All around the world, people are creating and enjoying open streets for people (TheCityFix)
- This urban guerrilla design is in your face: a parklet right on top of a row of parked cars (Fast Company)
- So, you’d like a neighborhood grocery store (Strong Towns)
- What happened to the “100 Resilient Cities” initiative (CityLab)
- CA cities are tops in terms of inflation risk, because housing (LA Times)
- International investors in U.S. sprawl are mad because they hoped to make huge returns (Bloomberg)
- Climate change might make Siberia a nice place to live (Grist)
