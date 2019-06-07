Today’s Headlines
- TV news in a tizzy because Emeryville’s protected bike lane is preventing cars from parking in the bike lane (NBC)
- Automakers push for a middle ground on fuel efficiency, to preserve profits (NY Times)
- “Researcher” counts a lot of pedestrians on phones, concludes rise in crashes is their fault (Tampa Bay Times)
- Dream on: Orange County freeway to be widened in hopes of “improved traffic flow” (PR Newswire)
- Poll: Californians want to live near transit and jobs (LA Times)
- Caltrain adds a few more seats to its proposed bike-car design, but not enough (SF Examiner)
- BART crackdown on fare cheats leads to more ticket sales, fewer police calls (SF Chronicle)
- A list of the environmental rules being attacked by Trump (NY Times)
- Trumps phantom-fighting trade tariffs against Mexico would harm U.S., California (Sacramento Bee)
