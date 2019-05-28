Today’s Headlines

  • Lompoc awarded grant to study better pedestrian and bike connections (Lompoc Record)
  • San Diego awarded $16m in Active Transportation Program grants (Fox)
  • UC Davis is studying how people are using Jump bikes (KCRA)
  • A new attack against spending gas taxes on streets for all users (LA Times)
  • Why California won’t ban gas cars just yet (CALmatters)
  • In Ventura County: three workshops to gather community input on rail plans (VC Star)
  • The victim-blaming notion of making it illegal to text while walking seems to be spreading (Stuff)
  • Getting rid of the beg button (Yahoo Finance)
  • Sacramento proposes free transit for kids (Sacramento Bee)
    • While Contra Costa pushes a summer youth pass for $35 (Patch)
  • Oakland’s pothole vigilantes, hard at work (SF Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF