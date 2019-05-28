Today’s Headlines
- Lompoc awarded grant to study better pedestrian and bike connections (Lompoc Record)
- San Diego awarded $16m in Active Transportation Program grants (Fox)
- UC Davis is studying how people are using Jump bikes (KCRA)
- A new attack against spending gas taxes on streets for all users (LA Times)
- Why California won’t ban gas cars just yet (CALmatters)
- In Ventura County: three workshops to gather community input on rail plans (VC Star)
- The victim-blaming notion of making it illegal to text while walking seems to be spreading (Stuff)
- Getting rid of the beg button (Yahoo Finance)
- Sacramento proposes free transit for kids (Sacramento Bee)
- While Contra Costa pushes a summer youth pass for $35 (Patch)
- Oakland’s pothole vigilantes, hard at work (SF Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF