Today’s Headlines

  • Streets never were free: The socialism of highways (NY Times)
  • Open Streets festivals can be practice for congestion pricing (Curbed)
  • The National Traffic Safety Board called for banning even hands-free tech use while driving; California legislators aren’t believers (GovTech)
  • The U.S. needs a universal transit fare payment system (CityLab)
  • Napa County suburb, sick of congestion, wants wider roads and more of them (Napa Valley Register)
  • 25 reasons widening freeways is a bad idea (CityCommentary)
  • Bill to divert funding from high-speed rail killed (Your Central Valley)
  • San Mateo County Transportation Authority seeks candidates for Citizens Advisory Committee (Patch)
  • S.F. officials are rudely shouted down, ignored in meeting on homeless center (Curbed)
  • Climate panel disbanded by Trump releases report anyway (Science Daily)

