Today’s Headlines

Streets never were free: The socialism of highways (NY Times)

Open Streets festivals can be practice for congestion pricing (Curbed)

The National Traffic Safety Board called for banning even hands-free tech use while driving; California legislators aren’t believers (GovTech)

The U.S. needs a universal transit fare payment system (CityLab)

Napa County suburb, sick of congestion, wants wider roads and more of them (Napa Valley Register)

25 reasons widening freeways is a bad idea (CityCommentary)

Bill to divert funding from high-speed rail killed (Your Central Valley)

San Mateo County Transportation Authority seeks candidates for Citizens Advisory Committee (Patch)

S.F. officials are rudely shouted down, ignored in meeting on homeless center (Curbed)

Climate panel disbanded by Trump releases report anyway (Science Daily)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF