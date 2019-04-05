Today’s Headlines
- Streets never were free: The socialism of highways (NY Times)
- Open Streets festivals can be practice for congestion pricing (Curbed)
- The National Traffic Safety Board called for banning even hands-free tech use while driving; California legislators aren’t believers (GovTech)
- The U.S. needs a universal transit fare payment system (CityLab)
- Napa County suburb, sick of congestion, wants wider roads and more of them (Napa Valley Register)
- 25 reasons widening freeways is a bad idea (CityCommentary)
- Bill to divert funding from high-speed rail killed (Your Central Valley)
- San Mateo County Transportation Authority seeks candidates for Citizens Advisory Committee (Patch)
- S.F. officials are rudely shouted down, ignored in meeting on homeless center (Curbed)
- Climate panel disbanded by Trump releases report anyway (Science Daily)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF