Today’s Headlines

Five ways California can improve infrastructure to “unleash the power” of electric cars (USPIRG)

It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month which means crackdowns (The Signal) and a call for California to ban all phone use while driving from the National Transportation Safety Board (Modesto Bee)

UPS says trucks, bikes, and pedestrians need to coexist peacefully

Muni drivers, faced with long commutes, need a better place to sleep than their cars (SF Examiner)

Oakland paving plan prioritizes underserved neighborhoods (CBS)

Vox says driverless cars will be “unthinkable” in fifty years

More on progress of housing-transit bill (Daily Democrat)

Nipsey Hussle was trying to buy back his neighborhood (LA Times)

Rich San Franciscans start a GoFundMe to fight a homeless shelter; others raise even more to support the homeless (CityLab)

Will e-bikes kill the mechanical… er, manual… er, “acoustic” bike? Nah, it’s a cockroach (Forbes)

Climate change denial on the ground in Miami (Popula)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF