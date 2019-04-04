Today’s Headlines
- Five ways California can improve infrastructure to “unleash the power” of electric cars (USPIRG)
- It’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month
- which means crackdowns (The Signal)
- and a call for California to ban all phone use while driving from the National Transportation Safety Board (Modesto Bee)
- UPS says trucks, bikes, and pedestrians need to coexist peacefully
- Muni drivers, faced with long commutes, need a better place to sleep than their cars (SF Examiner)
- Oakland paving plan prioritizes underserved neighborhoods (CBS)
- Vox says driverless cars will be “unthinkable” in fifty years
- More on progress of housing-transit bill (Daily Democrat)
- Nipsey Hussle was trying to buy back his neighborhood (LA Times)
- Rich San Franciscans start a GoFundMe to fight a homeless shelter; others raise even more to support the homeless (CityLab)
- Will e-bikes kill the mechanical… er, manual… er, “acoustic” bike? Nah, it’s a cockroach (Forbes)
- Climate change denial on the ground in Miami (Popula)
