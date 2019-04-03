Today’s Headlines

  • The angriest intersection: This honking problem is not actually funny (Hoodline)
  • How to get Caltrans to improve safety: Speak up (Cyclelicious)
  • Electric, automated shuttle comes to UC Davis campus
  • Sen. Wiener’s bill to allow dense housing near transit advances (Mercury News)
  • Study: The main reason drivers choose ride-hail is because they plan to drink (Mobility Lab)
  • Cities can see where you’re taking that scooter (Slate)
  • Curb space is valuable (CityLab)
  • Study: Bicycling keeps your immune system young (Guardian)
  • Equity in planning public transit (GreenBiz)
  • Oakland paving plan to focus on long-neglected neighborhood streets (East Bay Times)
  • To build cities of the future, stop driving cars (National Geographic)

