Today’s Headlines
- San Diego does it: No more parking required for new housing in transit priority areas (NRDC, KUSI)
- CA high-speed rail officials call on Trump to stop threatening its funding (Sacramento Bee)
- LA Times HSR critic Vartabedian is skeptical, as usual
- L.A. readies to adopt VMT under CEQA (Urbanize Los Angeles)
- Red carpet transit lanes work great (CityLab)
- It wasn’t easy, but East Oakland will get BRT before SF (SF Chronicle)
- Lyft and Uber are about to become publicly traded companies (Curbed)
- Bike-share companies are pivoting to e-scooters (Bicycling)
- Google Maps now show scooters and bike-share (Forbes)
- CA lawmakers want $100 billion for clean energy (The State)
- Bay Area cities push back on proposed housing fix (Mercury News)
- Disney donates $5 million for homeless housing (Daily News)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF