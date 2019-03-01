Today’s Headlines

  • Report: Pedestrian deaths reach highest level in decades (NPR)
  • Increase bike-share, increase transit ridership (Curbed)
  • Victorville begins work on Mojave Riverwalk (Victorville Daily Press)
  • City of Highland adds roundabout, bike lanes to road repair project in bid for ATP grant (Highland News)
    • but didn’t get enough money and had to decline the grant (Highland News)
  • Berkeley officials push for zoning reform to increase “missing middle” housing (Berkeleyside)
    • It’s not just a problem in Berkeley (Daily News)
  • San Jose approves “co-living,” dorm-style housing (Curbed)
  • The high price we pay for cheap gas (CityCommentary)
  • Cap-and-trade auctions are doing just fine (Environmental Defense Fund)
  • Concrete is bad for human bodies (The Guardian)
  • Facebook could one day fund trains across S.F. Bay (East Bay Times)
  • Images: Flooding in Northern California (S.F. Chronicle)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF