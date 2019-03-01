Today’s Headlines
- Report: Pedestrian deaths reach highest level in decades (NPR)
- Increase bike-share, increase transit ridership (Curbed)
- Victorville begins work on Mojave Riverwalk (Victorville Daily Press)
- City of Highland adds roundabout, bike lanes to road repair project in bid for ATP grant (Highland News)
- but didn’t get enough money and had to decline the grant (Highland News)
- Berkeley officials push for zoning reform to increase “missing middle” housing (Berkeleyside)
- It’s not just a problem in Berkeley (Daily News)
- San Jose approves “co-living,” dorm-style housing (Curbed)
- The high price we pay for cheap gas (CityCommentary)
- Cap-and-trade auctions are doing just fine (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Concrete is bad for human bodies (The Guardian)
- Facebook could one day fund trains across S.F. Bay (East Bay Times)
- Images: Flooding in Northern California (S.F. Chronicle)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF