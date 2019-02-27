Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change gentrification is already happening (The Daily Beast)
  • Concrete is a huge climate problem (The Guardian)
  • Asm. Frazier wants the new transportation Inspector General to have more oversight (Daily Republic)
  • Hey, bike industry: Bikes are climate action (TreeHugger)
  • San Gabriel Valley to roll out bike-share system (PR Newswire)
  • San Jose State bans e-scooters from campus (Mercury News)
  • Santa Maria public library launches “Bike Kitchen” (Santa Maria Times)
  • Listen: How BART prepares for winter storms
  • California is driving national energy and climate debates (E&E News)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF