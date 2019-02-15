Today’s Headlines
- All the major kinds of bike lanes, in San Jose (Bicycling)
- San Diego region can’t hit state climate goals with its current plans (Voice of San Diego)
- High-speed rail is not dead yet (Capital Public Radio)
- Caltrans gets federal grant to explore road use charge (Daily Republic)
- San Mateo’s managed lanes project moves forward (San Mateo Daily Journal)
- New autonomous vehicle reports from DMV show progress but have problems (Wired)
- Riding toward the Santa Cruz Coastal Rail Trail (Voices of Monterey Bay)
- Long read: Caltrans spends money to evict homeless from state property (Desert Sun)
