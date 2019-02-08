Today’s Headlines

Report: Bicycling and walking could solve America’s public-health problems, but we’re not doing enough (Forbes)

We must prioritize pedestrian and bicyclist safety, for everyone’s sake (SF Chronicle)

New coalition demands more equitable transportation in SF (Mission Local)

Long-envisioned bike/pedestrian highway overpass in Woodland moves toward actually being designed (Daily Democrat)

School bus electrification: a lesson in efficient transportation (School Transportation News)

Gas tax allocations include road projects in Lake County (Record-Bee) and San Francisco Bay Area (SFGate)

Goleta’s Active Transportation grant will build a multipurpose path (KSBY)

Riverside seeks federal money to expand Highway 91, calling it the “Workforce to Workplace Vitality Network” (Riverside County Transportation Commission)

Palmdale residents spend the most time commuting of anyone in the U.S. (CNBC)

Bay Area housing prices push low-income minorities farther away (SF Chronicle)

San Diego replaces its Bike Advisory Board with a “Mobility Advisory Board” (KPBS)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF