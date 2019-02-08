Today’s Headlines
- Report: Bicycling and walking could solve America’s public-health problems, but we’re not doing enough (Forbes)
- We must prioritize pedestrian and bicyclist safety, for everyone’s sake (SF Chronicle)
- New coalition demands more equitable transportation in SF (Mission Local)
- Long-envisioned bike/pedestrian highway overpass in Woodland moves toward actually being designed (Daily Democrat)
- School bus electrification: a lesson in efficient transportation (School Transportation News)
- Gas tax allocations include road projects in Lake County (Record-Bee)
- and San Francisco Bay Area (SFGate)
- Goleta’s Active Transportation grant will build a multipurpose path (KSBY)
- Riverside seeks federal money to expand Highway 91, calling it the “Workforce to Workplace Vitality Network” (Riverside County Transportation Commission)
- Palmdale residents spend the most time commuting of anyone in the U.S. (CNBC)
- Bay Area housing prices push low-income minorities farther away (SF Chronicle)
- San Diego replaces its Bike Advisory Board with a “Mobility Advisory Board” (KPBS)
