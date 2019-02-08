Today’s Headlines

  • Report: Bicycling and walking could solve America’s public-health problems, but we’re not doing enough (Forbes)
  • We must prioritize pedestrian and bicyclist safety, for everyone’s sake (SF Chronicle)
  • New coalition demands more equitable transportation in SF (Mission Local)
  • Long-envisioned bike/pedestrian highway overpass in Woodland moves toward actually being designed (Daily Democrat)
  • School bus electrification: a lesson in efficient transportation (School Transportation News)
  • Gas tax allocations include road projects in Lake County (Record-Bee)
    • and San Francisco Bay Area (SFGate)
  • Goleta’s Active Transportation grant will build a multipurpose path (KSBY)
  • Riverside seeks federal money to expand Highway 91, calling it the “Workforce to Workplace Vitality Network” (Riverside County Transportation Commission)
  • Palmdale residents spend the most time commuting of anyone in the U.S. (CNBC)
  • Bay Area housing prices push low-income minorities farther away (SF Chronicle)
  • San Diego replaces its Bike Advisory Board with a “Mobility Advisory Board” (KPBS)

