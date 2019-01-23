Video: Introducing VMT – Vehicle Miles Traveled

The shift from LOS to VMT is one of the most important changes that will impact California’s travel, development, health, air quality, and much more. It is unfortunately also one of the wonkiest changes – nearly impenetrable for folks who have not studied engineering and/or planning.

The good news is that there’s a new video – created by Fehr & Peers – that explains VMT in a way that many elementary school students can understand.

For the uninitiated, LOS stands for Level of Service, an outdated, discredited, highly car-centric way of measuring how streets work. Historically California law required LOS studies to evaluate environmental impacts.

And VMT stands for Vehicle Miles Traveled, a newer better way of measuring how streets and projects work. Earlier this month, California law shifted to favor using VMT in many cases.

Hat tip to Investing in Place and Fehr & Peers.