Today’s Headlines

E-bikes are good for a lot of reasons (BoingBoing)

You can’t evacuate a city like LA just using cars (Curbed)

Big polluters get free allowances from cap-and-trade system, raising doubts about CA’s commitment to fighting climate change (CALmatters)

Caltrans publishes climate vulnerability assessments for state highways (KPIX)

UN Climate Summit is a lot of talk, resistance to facts (Forbes)

Advancing e-scooters and bikes in cities (Clean Technica)

The organizers who want to abolish single-family zoning in Minneapolis (NextCity)

SF loses affordable housing units as fast as it can build them (KQED)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF