Today’s Headlines
- E-bikes are good for a lot of reasons (BoingBoing)
- You can’t evacuate a city like LA just using cars (Curbed)
- Big polluters get free allowances from cap-and-trade system, raising doubts about CA’s commitment to fighting climate change (CALmatters)
- Caltrans publishes climate vulnerability assessments for state highways (KPIX)
- UN Climate Summit is a lot of talk, resistance to facts (Forbes)
- Advancing e-scooters and bikes in cities (Clean Technica)
- The organizers who want to abolish single-family zoning in Minneapolis (NextCity)
- SF loses affordable housing units as fast as it can build them (KQED)
