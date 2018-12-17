Today’s Headlines
- To repeat: Oil companies are controlling the narrative on emissions rules rollbacks (NY Times)
- More on mandate to make all buses in California electric (Union of Concerned Scientists, Desert Sun, Gizmodo, Ars Technica)
- Plan includes 10,000 fast chargers (Clean Technica)
- Why electric buses in California matter (Clean Technica)
- CA sets rules for post-2020 cap-and-trade program (EDF)
- New chief of SANDAG—formerly head of SCAG—says transit should be as fast as cars (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Cities are for walking (New York Times)
- Congestion pricing could help Uber/Lyft (CityLab)
- L.A. is a city of parking lots, but it doesn’t have to be (LA Times)
- Republican tax overhaul means employee parking at nonprofits, schools, churches is taxable (Politico)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF