Today’s Headlines

  • State bill pledges shelter for everyone in California (Curbed)
  • Senate Democrats fight federal autonomous vehicle bill (LA Times)
  • Mill Valley gets “bike-friendly community” designation (Marin Independent Journal)
  • Sacramento passes a TOD ordinance, removing minimum parking requirements (EngageSac)
  • Sebastopol’s new electric, fare-free downtown shuttle (Sonoma West)
  • Federal grants for CA projects to to highways and S.F.’s Better Market Street project (ABC Bakersfield)
  • Palm Springs argues about scooters (Desert Sun)
  • Scooter companies vs. the regulators (Slate)
  • Urban planners: Ignore New York and Israel when it comes to e-bikes (Clean Technica)
  • Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: The Guardians, aka journalists (Time)
  • Women bike riders in Syria are heroes (Reuters)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF