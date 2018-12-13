Today’s Headlines
- State bill pledges shelter for everyone in California (Curbed)
- Senate Democrats fight federal autonomous vehicle bill (LA Times)
- Mill Valley gets “bike-friendly community” designation (Marin Independent Journal)
- Sacramento passes a TOD ordinance, removing minimum parking requirements (EngageSac)
- Sebastopol’s new electric, fare-free downtown shuttle (Sonoma West)
- Federal grants for CA projects to to highways and S.F.’s Better Market Street project (ABC Bakersfield)
- Palm Springs argues about scooters (Desert Sun)
- Scooter companies vs. the regulators (Slate)
- Urban planners: Ignore New York and Israel when it comes to e-bikes (Clean Technica)
- Time Magazine’s Person of the Year: The Guardians, aka journalists (Time)
- Women bike riders in Syria are heroes (Reuters)
