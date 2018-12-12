Today’s Headlines
- Your apps know where you are, and are selling your data (NY Times)
- Good pedestrian and bicyclist data is hard to come by (Eno Transportation)
- Berkeley city council approves scooters—for now (Berkeleyside)
- Public expectations for San Jose Google campus (Silicon Valley Business Journal)
- Citing racial disparities, cities rethink punishment for transit fare evasion (Governing)
- There’s a new industry guide on bicycle and transit integration (Mass Transit)
- Climate risk, emissions, and urban density (Curbed)
- State money goes to rail projects (RT&S)
- and highways (Lake County News)
- How climate policies affect jobs (hint: they don’t kill them) (The Conversation)
- L.A. is raising speed limits so cops can enforce them (LA Times)
