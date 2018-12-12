Today’s Headlines

  • Your apps know where you are, and are selling your data (NY Times)
  • Good pedestrian and bicyclist data is hard to come by (Eno Transportation)
  • Berkeley city council approves scooters—for now (Berkeleyside)
  • Public expectations for San Jose Google campus (Silicon Valley Business Journal)
  • Citing racial disparities, cities rethink punishment for transit fare evasion (Governing)
  • There’s a new industry guide on bicycle and transit integration (Mass Transit)
  • Climate risk, emissions, and urban density (Curbed)
  • State money goes to rail projects (RT&S)
  • How climate policies affect jobs (hint: they don’t kill them) (The Conversation)
  • L.A. is raising speed limits so cops can enforce them (LA Times)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF