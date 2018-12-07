Today’s Headlines
- Sen. Weiner’s TOD bill is “gentler” but still controversial (CALmatters)
- Cities need to show climate progress with hard data (The Conversation)
- More recommendations for governor-elect Newsom (BerkeleyLaw)
- Sebastopol’s new electric downtown shuttle is free to ride (Press Democrat)
- Are e-bike and scooter startups benefiting everyone? (FastCompany)
- With 710 extension dead, there’s money available for other projects in Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Is it possible to design buildings and neighborhoods to be “climate positive”? (CityLab)
- Less parking could mean more housing (Voice of San Diego)
- Sprawl residents in Santa Clarita Valley are desperate about the congestion they cause (The Signal)
- Staff turnover, competition for labor, high costs lead to deterioration of Berkeley streets (Berkeleyside)
- Riding in a self-driving taxi (The Verge)
- Congress races to pass a self-driving-car bill (Wired)
- White House proposal to end tax credits for electric vehicles comes under fire (SmartCitiesDive)
