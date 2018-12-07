Today’s Headlines

  • Sen. Weiner’s TOD bill is “gentler” but still controversial (CALmatters)
  • Cities need to show climate progress with hard data (The Conversation)
  • More recommendations for governor-elect Newsom (BerkeleyLaw)
  • Sebastopol’s new electric downtown shuttle is free to ride (Press Democrat)
  • Are e-bike and scooter startups benefiting everyone? (FastCompany)
  • With 710 extension dead, there’s money available for other projects in Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
  • Is it possible to design buildings and neighborhoods to be “climate positive”? (CityLab)
  • Less parking could mean more housing (Voice of San Diego)
  • Sprawl residents in Santa Clarita Valley are desperate about the congestion they cause (The Signal)
  • Staff turnover, competition for labor, high costs lead to deterioration of Berkeley streets (Berkeleyside)
  • Riding in a self-driving taxi (The Verge)
  • Congress races to pass a self-driving-car bill (Wired)
  • White House proposal to end tax credits for electric vehicles comes under fire (SmartCitiesDive)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF