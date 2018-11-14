Today’s Headlines
- The upcoming fight over revisiting Prop 13 (Capitol Weekly)
- Autonomous vehicles prevent walkable, livable communities (CityMetric)
- But that’s okay, they won’t be common any time soon (CNET)
- If you drive in L.A., the cops can see your every move (Wired)
- As more votes are counted, more Democrats are winning:
- Harder defeats Denham in Central Valley (AP News)
- Porter overtakes Walters in OC (Orange County Register)
- Except in San Diego, where indicted Hunter beats Campa-Najjar (San Diego Union Tribune) (CNBC)
- Our national infrastructure problem is also a mindset problem (Route Fifty)
- Regulating e-scooters (PEW Trust)
- In NYC, women spend more money getting around town than men (Wired)
- What would a smog-free city look like? (The Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF