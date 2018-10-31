Today’s Headlines
- Sacramento city council considers waiving fees for building affordable housing (Sacramento Bee)
- Uber launches bike mobility “dashboard” (Smart Cities Dive)
- Waymo will be allowed to test driverless cars in Santa Clara County (The Verge, SF Chronicle)
- With money from landlords and realtors, CA is a battleground for rent control (LA Times)
- Nonprofit sues to block dense housing near L.A.’s Expo Line (LA Times)
- What’s at stake with California’s ballot propositions (Capitol Weekly)
- For once, California matters a lot in the national election (LA Times)
- Best way to fight climate change? An honest price on carbon (NY Times)
- and/or regulations (UPI)
- Since 1970, humans have wiped out 60% of animal populations (Guardian)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF