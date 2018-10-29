Today’s Headlines
- Coast Rail Coordinating Council will work to improve train service between L.A., San Francisco (Santa Maria Times)
- UPS to expand use of delivery bikes…to Seattle (Electrek)
- Caltrans closes Sacramento’s Tower Bridge for maintenance work (Sacramento Bee)
- Using market credits to lower greenhouse gas emissions from fuels (Biodiesel Magazine)
- CARB approves funding for clean transportation investments from cap-and-trade (Green Car Congress)
- Inland Empire awarded millions from gas tax for roads, bridges, rail, and trails (Press Enterprise)
- Report: Gas tax is working (YubaNet)
- Report: Prop 6 would cost LA County a lot of money (Patch)
- Prop 6 ads are getting ugly (WMBF)
- LA Times editorial board: Pro-Prop 6 campaign is misleading
- BART gets zoning power, but may keep building parking lots (Systemic Failure)
- Driverless cars won’t help congestion, but autonomous transit could (WRALTechWire)
