Today’s Headlines

  • Coast Rail Coordinating Council will work to improve train service between L.A., San Francisco (Santa Maria Times)
  • UPS to expand use of delivery bikes…to Seattle (Electrek)
  • Caltrans closes Sacramento’s Tower Bridge for maintenance work (Sacramento Bee)
  • Using market credits to lower greenhouse gas emissions from fuels (Biodiesel Magazine)
  • CARB approves funding for clean transportation investments from cap-and-trade (Green Car Congress)
  • Inland Empire awarded millions from gas tax for roads, bridges, rail, and trails (Press Enterprise)
  • Report: Gas tax is working (YubaNet)
  • Report: Prop 6 would cost LA County a lot of money (Patch)
  • Prop 6 ads are getting ugly (WMBF)
  • LA Times editorial board: Pro-Prop 6 campaign is misleading
  • BART gets zoning power, but may keep building parking lots (Systemic Failure)
  • Driverless cars won’t help congestion, but autonomous transit could (WRALTechWire)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF