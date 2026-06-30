PSA: Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Kickoff on July 30

(Below is the announcement from Caltrans, lightly edited for formatting. We’ll have more on this as we approach the 30th and after the webinar.)

Greetings,

California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is excited to announce the start of the State Bicycle & Pedestrian Plan (SBPP) Update!

The SBPP Update of the 2017 Toward an Active California: State Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan will include extensive outreach and engagement to learn what active transportation and complete streets issues can benefit from statewide policy attention.

A Kick-Off Webinar is scheduled on Thu, Jul 30 10:05 AM, to discuss the SBPP Update, schedule, and engagement opportunities.

This Kick-Off Webinar will discuss the SBPP Update, schedule, and engagement opportunities.

Registration is required to attend.

Register here.