PSA: Statewide Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan Kickoff on July 30
A Kick-Off Webinar is scheduled on Thu, Jul 30 10:05 AM, to discuss the SBPP Update, schedule, and engagement opportunities.
By Streetsblog
10:57 AM PDT on June 30, 2026
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