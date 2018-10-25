Today’s Headlines
- No, electric cars are not enough to save us. We must drive less. (Curbed)
- California’s cigarette taxes and smoking bans have saved $$$$ and lives (Could we apply similar tactics to transportation?) (CALmatters)
- Travel surveys should ask about all modes to get accurate data (Forbes)
- It’s okay not to wear a bike helmet (Bicycling)
- Chevron agrees to pay a fine, clean up its act a little bit (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Rhode Island Waves: DOT tells peds to wave at drivers if they want to cross the street (Coventry Courier)
- Riverside County plans a brand-new freeway (Press Enterprise)
- What happens when affordability requirements expire? (NextCity)
- Suspicious package sent to Maxine Waters (LA Times)
- others make San Diego Union Tribune evacuate its offices
- One more in a string of suspicious fires at housing construction sites in the East Bay (SF Chronicle)
