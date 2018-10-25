Today’s Headlines

No, electric cars are not enough to save us. We must drive less. (Curbed)

California’s cigarette taxes and smoking bans have saved $$$$ and lives (Could we apply similar tactics to transportation?) (CALmatters)

Travel surveys should ask about all modes to get accurate data (Forbes)

It’s okay not to wear a bike helmet (Bicycling)

Chevron agrees to pay a fine, clean up its act a little bit (San Francisco Chronicle)

Rhode Island Waves: DOT tells peds to wave at drivers if they want to cross the street (Coventry Courier)

Riverside County plans a brand-new freeway (Press Enterprise)

What happens when affordability requirements expire? (NextCity)

Suspicious package sent to Maxine Waters (LA Times) others make San Diego Union Tribune evacuate its offices

One more in a string of suspicious fires at housing construction sites in the East Bay (SF Chronicle)

