Today’s Headines
- UN report on global warming: We’re not doing enough, and we’re running out of time (Sacramento Bee)
- Cap-and-trade offsets are paying for emission reductions that would have happened anyway (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Metrolink survey finds very high level of interest in taking transit among SoCal college students (ABC7)
- Santa Maria to hold workshops on unmet transit needs (Santa Maria Times)
- In Orange County, roads are getting fixed after years of neglect, but people still resist the gas tax (Desert Sun)
- Coming up in San Jose: Summit on pedestrian issues (Mercury News)
- After dozens of explosions, a community in MA is done with natural gas (Inside Climate News)
