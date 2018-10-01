Today’s Headlines

  • How bike-share data could help improve cities (Technology Review)
  • Brown signs BART housing bill (Mercury News)
  • An appreciation of the ACE train (SF Chronicle) (Same article at Ventura County Star)
  • Caltrain could replace an 8-lane freeway (Caltrain HSR)
  • Pedestrian bridge over La Cienega could actually happen (LA Weekly)
  • Air Resources Board strengthens vehicle emission rules (San Diego Union Tribune)
    • and makes Low Carbon Fuel Standard stricter (SCVnews)
    • …and adds new incentives for hydrogen, electricity, and biofuel use (ArsTechnica)
  • Clean vehicle legislation could change the way San Diegans commute…. a little (NBC)
  • Hey, John Cox: Fresno is not “nowhere” (Systemic Failure)
  • Lafayette City Manager resigns in frustration at residents’ disinterest re housing, climate change (East Bay Times)
  • Clean energy at stake in these state governor elections (Daily Bulletin)

