Today’s Headlines
- How bike-share data could help improve cities (Technology Review)
- Brown signs BART housing bill (Mercury News)
- An appreciation of the ACE train (SF Chronicle) (Same article at Ventura County Star)
- Caltrain could replace an 8-lane freeway (Caltrain HSR)
- Pedestrian bridge over La Cienega could actually happen (LA Weekly)
- Air Resources Board strengthens vehicle emission rules (San Diego Union Tribune)
- and makes Low Carbon Fuel Standard stricter (SCVnews)
- …and adds new incentives for hydrogen, electricity, and biofuel use (ArsTechnica)
- Clean vehicle legislation could change the way San Diegans commute…. a little (NBC)
- Hey, John Cox: Fresno is not “nowhere” (Systemic Failure)
- Lafayette City Manager resigns in frustration at residents’ disinterest re housing, climate change (East Bay Times)
- Clean energy at stake in these state governor elections (Daily Bulletin)
