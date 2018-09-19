Today’s Headlines
- Why isn’t cycling “normal”? (The Urbanist)
- Cities, obsessed with cars, overlook simple solutions to climate change (Curbed)
- What the battle over scooters gets wrong (University of California)
- San Francisco may approve dockless bike-share expansion (SF Examiner)
- New owner takes on high-speed rail project between Las Vegas, Los Angeles (Railway Age, Wall Street Journal)
- The forces driving gentrification in Oakland (East Bay Express)
- Two California ports get millions to reduce pollution (Transport Topics)
- Writers on the joy of walking (Guardian)
- How we walk (NY Times)
