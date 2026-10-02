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Friday’s Headlines

Lyft, HSR (both of them), Cameras, Fare Hikes, and More...
8:20 AM PDT on October 2, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • Lyft Agreed to pay California drivers $272 Million to Settle Wage Theft Suit (Reuters, SacBee)
  • Brightline’s Financial Issues Shouldn’t Hamper LA-LV HSR (OC Reg)
  • Newsom Vetos CAHSRA Oversight Bill (CalMatters)
  • Transit Riders Bear Big MTC Fare Hike in SD (Union-Trib)
  • Metrolink Must Complete Safety Audit (OC Reg)
  • Another Death Where a Bike Safety Project Was Killed by Politics (Biking in LA)
  • Malibu Speed Camera Test Found More Than 100,000 Speed Violations In Less Than 10 Days (KTLA)
  • More On L.A. City Speed Cameras (LAistKTLAEastsider)
  • More on Long Beach Speed Cameras (OC Reg)
  • How Did Newsom’s “Return to Work” Order Impact Traffic in Sac? (SacBee)
  • Transportation Among Challenges at Berkeley After School Program (Berkeleyside)
  • Newsom Vetos Bill Limiting Future Employment Options for Trump’s Secret Police (Fresno Bee)
  • Consumer Affairs ranks the Bay Area, New York, Washington, Seattle and Salt Lake City as Cities w/Best Transit
  • Buildings Come and Go, but Streets Last Forever (CNU Public Square)
  • There’s Gonna Be a HEATWAVE, Part 4,325 (Union-Trib)

Get national headlines at SBUSA, local headlines at SBLA and SBSF

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