Friday’s Headlines
Lyft, HSR (both of them), Cameras, Fare Hikes, and More...
8:20 AM PDT on October 2, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog California
Streetsblog Endorsement: No on Prop. 45
CEQA was enacted at a time when new highways and highway expansion was destroying communities, and a big part of the reason to create CEQA in the first place. Prop 45 would roll out the red carpet for just the type of projects that we created CEQA to prevent and mitigate in the first place.
October 2, 2026
Friday Video: Fine, We’ll Talk about the E-Bike Episode on South Park
The fictional Colorado town has ample parking day or night... and the same issues with deadly e-motos getting confused for e-bikes as the rest of the country, apparently.
October 1, 2026
Op-Ed: How Urban Planning Can Succeed in America
Urban planners should study successful experiments throughout the country.
October 1, 2026
Video Commentary: Market Street’s Fatal Flaw Remains. You Need to do Something, Mayor Lurie
It's up to you, Mayor Lurie and SFMTA Director Julie Kirschbaum, to fix Market Street before it claims another life
October 1, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
It's a mega-stack today.
October 1, 2026