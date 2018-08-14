Today’s Headlines

  • Lime extends equity program to its entire nationwide vehicle fleet  (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Busy Berkeley street to get flashing pedestrian signal—one day, soon. People are already complaining because “confusion” (Berkeleyside)
  • Bike Champions: An inexpensive way for companies to encourage more bike commuting (Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition)
  • Surprise! Scientists find that drivers just plain old aren’t looking for bikes (CityLab)
  • How Fresno won $70 million to clean up its air (Next City)
  • Gas tax opponents claim it’s not necessary, an argument based on solidly wishful thinking (CalMatters)
  • Where the gas tax goes (CalMatters)
  • San Diego Trolley cuts crime by sending security to ride train, issue tickets for fare evasion (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • SF’s new transbay transit center is not your average bus stop (CityLab)
  • We were warned: a still-relevant 1973 essay on how cars change the very fabric of our lives (Uneven Earth)
  • Electric buses good, but don’t neglect expansion, improvement of transit (Energy at Haas)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF