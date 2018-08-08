Today’s Headlines

Things must change: Four bicyclists killed recently at spots where advocates had been asking for changes (Bike East Bay)

“Dirt World” brings BMX course to Richmond (ABC7)

San Francisco’s dramatic new Transit Center finally set to open (SF Chronicle)

California strikes back against federal call for looser emissions, efficiency standards (NY Times)

Merced Sun Star corrects uninformed anti-taxer about how gas taxes are spent

Congressional panel to hold hearing on California high-speed rail (Progressive Railroading)

Infrastructure has always been a basic driver of economic prosperity (Washington Post) And affordable housing is part of that infrastructure (Naked City)

Cities’ bids for Amazon HQ include unelected officials making secret promises (NY Times)

