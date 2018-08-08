Today’s Headlines
- Things must change: Four bicyclists killed recently at spots where advocates had been asking for changes (Bike East Bay)
- “Dirt World” brings BMX course to Richmond (ABC7)
- San Francisco’s dramatic new Transit Center finally set to open (SF Chronicle)
- California strikes back against federal call for looser emissions, efficiency standards (NY Times)
- Merced Sun Star corrects uninformed anti-taxer about how gas taxes are spent
- Congressional panel to hold hearing on California high-speed rail (Progressive Railroading)
- Infrastructure has always been a basic driver of economic prosperity (Washington Post)
- And affordable housing is part of that infrastructure (Naked City)
- Cities’ bids for Amazon HQ include unelected officials making secret promises (NY Times)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF