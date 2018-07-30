Today’s Headlines

Who do you imagine when you think about bike riders? (Next City)

Bike lanes can make a city healthier, even for people who don’t bike (Bloomberg)

Parking has eaten American cities (CityLab)

E-bike industry reps testify that tariffs would only harm, bring no benefits to US (Bicycle Retailer)

Senate may vote on autonomous vehicle bill (Market Watch)

A great writeup of the workings at Bike Bakersfield (Biking in L.A.)

CA transportation emissions rise despite GHG reductions (Alan Kandel)

Bike-friendly apartments are a thing (Forbes)

Track the team biking up California to raise awareness of sex trafficking (Nooz Hawk)

