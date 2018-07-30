Today’s Headlines
- Who do you imagine when you think about bike riders? (Next City)
- Bike lanes can make a city healthier, even for people who don’t bike (Bloomberg)
- Parking has eaten American cities (CityLab)
- E-bike industry reps testify that tariffs would only harm, bring no benefits to US (Bicycle Retailer)
- Senate may vote on autonomous vehicle bill (Market Watch)
- A great writeup of the workings at Bike Bakersfield (Biking in L.A.)
- CA transportation emissions rise despite GHG reductions (Alan Kandel)
- Bike-friendly apartments are a thing (Forbes)
- Track the team biking up California to raise awareness of sex trafficking (Nooz Hawk)
