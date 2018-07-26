Today’s Headlines
- Electric scooters and bikes “have promise” as transportation options (Morning Consult)
- Jump bikes can’t keep up with demand in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
- Here’s an app that awards miles for every mode—if you let it follow you everywhere (The Verge)
- San Diego passes an “aggressive” bike pedestrian plan without timeline or funding (San Diego Union Tribune)
- Manteca pursues Active Transportation Program grants (Manteca Bulletin)
- La Mesa begins construction on pedestrian/bike safety projects (San Diego Union Tribune)
- PPIC poll: Californians’ top concern is the environment
- What a smart tax on ride-hail would entail (CityLab)
- Believe it or not, Americans spend less time traveling now than they did in the ’90s (SSTI)
