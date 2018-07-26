Today’s Headlines

  • Electric scooters and bikes “have promise” as transportation options (Morning Consult)
    • E-scooter use is growing at “unprecedented” pace (Curbed)
    • And . . . cities respond: by banning them–Beverly Hills is the latest (LA Times)
  • Jump bikes can’t keep up with demand in Sacramento (Sacramento Bee)
  • Here’s an app that awards miles for every mode—if you let it follow you everywhere (The Verge)
  • San Diego passes an “aggressive” bike pedestrian plan without timeline or funding (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • Manteca pursues Active Transportation Program grants (Manteca Bulletin)
  • La Mesa begins construction on pedestrian/bike safety projects (San Diego Union Tribune)
  • PPIC poll: Californians’ top concern is the environment
  • What a smart tax on ride-hail would entail (CityLab)
  • Believe it or not, Americans spend less time traveling now than they did in the ’90s (SSTI)

More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF