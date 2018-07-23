Today’s Headlines
- Tiny Arvin does what others can’t seem to do: Passes restrictions on oil fields (Bakersfield.com)
- California hit its climate goal early, but transportation emissions keep rising (LA Times)
- Police spend resources hunting down a man riding a bike naked on a freeway–but it’s not crazy at all to drive oversized, nearly empty vehicles (Daily Mail)
- Speed limits rise in L.A., and so do traffic deaths from speeding (LA Times)
- Gas tax repeal supporters hope Bay Area residents will host their lawn signs (SF Chronicle)
- More research shows access to green space, cleaning up empty lots can ease depression for nearby residents (NPR)
- London’s new pedestrian plan is awesome (Systemic Failure)
- U.S. DOT, confusingly, is changing transportation finance policies (JD Supra)
