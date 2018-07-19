Today’s Headlines

Catch 22: People in Tahoe want a safe pedestrian crossing; Caltrans says first there need to be enough pedestrians to warrant one (Tahoe Daily Tribune)

San Jose’s first BART station should be much more than a transit project (SPUR)

San Diego transit agency seeks a tax measure for connection to airport, trolley, more (Voice of San Diego)

Sacramento plans to be the U.S. capital of the electric vehicle (Curbed)

A river runs through the heart of San Jose (Bay Nature)

Highway 1 reopens (LA Times)

Not in California yet. . . but Route 66 is becoming a bike destination (CityLab)

German ads for public transportation are the best (City Metric)

Britain considers 20 mph speed limit everywhere in cities (BBC)

Republican gubernatorial candidate Cox refuses to talk about climate change and other key issues (Sacramento Bee)

