Today’s Headlines
- Catch 22: People in Tahoe want a safe pedestrian crossing; Caltrans says first there need to be enough pedestrians to warrant one (Tahoe Daily Tribune)
- San Jose’s first BART station should be much more than a transit project (SPUR)
- San Diego transit agency seeks a tax measure for connection to airport, trolley, more (Voice of San Diego)
- Sacramento plans to be the U.S. capital of the electric vehicle (Curbed)
- A river runs through the heart of San Jose (Bay Nature)
- Highway 1 reopens (LA Times)
- Not in California yet. . . but Route 66 is becoming a bike destination (CityLab)
- German ads for public transportation are the best (City Metric)
- Britain considers 20 mph speed limit everywhere in cities (BBC)
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Cox refuses to talk about climate change and other key issues (Sacramento Bee)
