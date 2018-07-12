Today’s Headlines
- Using footage of a bike race to measure climate change (CityLab)
- Humboldt County trail gets ATP funding (Times-Standard)
- CA met its 2020 emission goals in 2016 (Pacific Standard) (SF Chronicle)
- But some in-state industries are polluting more, affecting people living nearby (Daily Republic)
- Next year’s transbay tube repairs will mean service cuts on BART (SF Examiner)
- What happens to all those road repairs if the gas tax is repealed? (Sacramento Bee)
- One more question regulators are trying to figure out: Security for autonomous vehicles (Reuters)
- Autonomous vehicle developers want Congress to keep states out of regulation (LA Times)
- Ride-hail services and race (Wired)
- Ride-hail companies won’t share their data, which makes planning difficult (NextCity)
- But Waze and Esri are teaming up to offer travel data to cities, planners (The Drive)
- Housing measures on the November ballot (Capitol Weekly)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF