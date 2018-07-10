Today’s Headlines
- According to the L.A. Times, it’s way too DANGEROUS for Lebron to ride his bike to work—he could get hurt!
- It’s also way too dangerous for pedestrians to be old (Mother Nature Network)
- The history of L.A.’s smog (LAist)
- Is CEQA blocking affordable housing? (CA Public Radio)
- Uber invests in dockless scooter company Lime (LA Times)
- Lake Tahoe Bike Challenge results (Yubanet)
- San Francisco’s new transbay transit center set to open soon (SF Chronicle)
- CA regulators look for agreement from feds on fuel economy rules (Reuters)
