Today’s Headlines

  • According to the L.A. Times, it’s way too DANGEROUS for Lebron to ride his bike to work—he could get hurt!
  • It’s also way too dangerous for pedestrians to be old (Mother Nature Network)
  • The history of L.A.’s smog (LAist)
  • Is CEQA blocking affordable housing? (CA Public Radio)
  • Uber invests in dockless scooter company Lime (LA Times)
  • Lake Tahoe Bike Challenge results (Yubanet)
  • San Francisco’s new transbay transit center set to open soon (SF Chronicle)
  • CA regulators look for agreement from feds on fuel economy rules (Reuters)

