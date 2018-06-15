Today’s Headlines

Bike-share can save our cities–if we let it (Outside)

Ford GoBike launches dockless bike-share in San Jose (Mercury News)

Now the A’s want a CEQA exemption–when did our society decide stadiums were so important to us? (CalMatters)

Go ahead, move to Wisconsin–just make sure you have a car (CityLab)

Repealing the gas tax would halt thousands of projects (The Bond Buyer)

How California is spending the gas tax (CBS Sacramento)

Transportation benefits for Napa from recently passed Regional Measure 3 (Napa Valley Register)

Bird Scooter getting a lot of interest from potential investors (SF Chronicle)

Even people making $200k need help buying a house in California–according to state agency charged with offering help to “moderate income” buyers (CalMatters)

