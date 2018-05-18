Today’s Headlines

  • Climate change is making drought in Western states worse—now, not in some far-off future (KPBS)
  • There are better ways to get around town (bikes, duh) (NY Times)
  • Santa Rosa bicyclists ride to promote safety (Press Democrat)
  • Oakland’s most dangerous intersection for pedestrians gets a new signal (KALW)
  • Bakersfield approves high-speed rail station plans (Railway Age)
  • San Francisco seeks 100% electric bus fleet by 2035 (EcoWatch)
  • Gas tax funds approved:
  • What kind of house $5k will buy around the state, and how that shapes where we move (CalMatters)
  • Senators propose $5 billion plan to house the homeless (SF Chronicle)
  • Berkeley City Council further eases process for granny flats (Berkeleyside)
  • One woman’s plan to solve the Bay Area’s housing crisis: 10,000 tiny backyard homes (East Bay Times)

