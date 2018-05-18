Today’s Headlines
- Climate change is making drought in Western states worse—now, not in some far-off future (KPBS)
- There are better ways to get around town (bikes, duh) (NY Times)
- Santa Rosa bicyclists ride to promote safety (Press Democrat)
- Oakland’s most dangerous intersection for pedestrians gets a new signal (KALW)
- Bakersfield approves high-speed rail station plans (Railway Age)
- San Francisco seeks 100% electric bus fleet by 2035 (EcoWatch)
- Gas tax funds approved:
- for grade separations (Progressive Railroading)
- for transit and roads in L.A. (RT&S)
- and for highway widenings: I-5 to Redding (Record Searchlight), 101 in Santa Barbara (Independent), 101 in Petaluma (North Bay Business Journal), Orange County interchanges (Voice of OC)
- What kind of house $5k will buy around the state, and how that shapes where we move (CalMatters)
- Senators propose $5 billion plan to house the homeless (SF Chronicle)
- Berkeley City Council further eases process for granny flats (Berkeleyside)
- One woman’s plan to solve the Bay Area’s housing crisis: 10,000 tiny backyard homes (East Bay Times)
