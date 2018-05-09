Today’s Headlines
- Insurance Institute report: Pedestrian deaths are soaring, and it’s not their fault (Treehugger)
- Every day is Bike to Work Day for this commuter (Mercury News)
- Are Uber and Lyft helping or hurting transit? (Curbed)
- Looking to widen Highway 5 near Redding (Action News Now)
- More new BART cars on the way (SF Chronicle)
- Santa Maria transit to switch to electric buses (Santa Maria Times)
- Bike share use up 25% last year (Bicycle Retailer)
- Orlando installs “bike bars” and removes bike lane to get bikes out of the way of drivers—for “safety” (ClickOrlando.co)
- California may mandate solar rooftops (Orange County Register, Endgadget)
More California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF